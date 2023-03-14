After UFO Robot Grendizerthe French publisher Microids announces that another famous and historic Japanese work will soon receive a video game for console And pcthat is to say Space Adventure Cobra. The game is currently in the pre-production stage, and no information has been provided at the moment.

The announcement came thanks to an agreement with TMS Entertainmentwith the CEO Tadashi Takezaki who said he was very impressed by the professionalism shown by the team Microidsand is confident that all fans of the original work will be pleased and delighted with the final product.

Created by Buichi Terasawa in 1978, and published on the pages of the magazine Shonen Jump Of Shueisha until 1984, the series received various sequels, animated films, anime series and over time OAV.

Source: Microids Street Gematsu