Space According to the study, the largest canyon on Mars is full of water: “It is much more than we expected”

The water has not been detected before, as it is hidden beneath the dusty surface layer of Mars.

15.12. 21:41

European Exo Mars, a joint orbital spacecraft between Russia and Russia, has detected significant amounts of water in the largest canyons on Mars, says European Space Agency (ESA) in the bulletin.

The discovery was a surprise to the researchers, says the researcher Alexei Malahov In a press release from the Moscow IKI Space Research Institute in Esa. The study was published In Icarus.

The water area is about the size of Holland. It is located at the foot of Valles Marineris, the largest canyon on Mars and at the same time in the entire solar system. The canyon has been compared to the Grand Canyon in the United States, but the Valles Marineris is ten times longer and five times deeper.

“The central part of Valles Marineris is full of water. It is much more than we expected. The area resembles the permafrost of the Earth, where the ice remains under dry ground, ”says Malahov.

The finding is interesting for future research planned for Mars. The water is close to the equator, around which most research equipment and also any manned flights would land in the future.

Water is hidden beneath the dust layer on the surface of Mars. Scientists found it with a device that detects hydrogen to a depth of a meter. Water is searched for on Mars precisely by its hydrogen content.

Water has been sought in the area in the past, but only right on the surface of the planet. Ice has been found near the poles of Mars, but near the equator, the ice does not remain stable and usually evaporates.

According to the researchers, it is possible that there are more water resources beneath the surface layer of Mars, such as those now found.

“With the help of a rotating sonar, we can see what’s really going on beneath the surface of Mars, and especially find water-containing oases that we couldn’t detect with other devices,” comments the IKI Space Research Institute, which led the study. Igor Mitrofanov.

“There is an unusually large amount of hydrogen in the area. Assuming that hydrogen is part of the water molecules, up to 40 percent of the material near the surface of the area appears to be water. ”

The water may be either ice or part of the soil minerals. However, researchers say it is likely that such a large amount of water is in the form of ice.