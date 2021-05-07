Space A researcher on Mars records the flight sounds of a minicopter flying on the planet for the first time

Nasa released a new video of the minicopter flight on Friday.

On Mars the Mars ATV Perseverance, which is conducting its research, has for the first time recorded the flight sounds of an Ingenuity minicopter also exported to the planet.

On Friday, U.S. space agency Nasa released a video recording of the fourth flight of the minicopter. The sound in the video sounds like a barely noticeable low hum, even though the helicopter’s propellers are spinning at over 2,500 rpm.

The minicopter flew its test flight near Perseverance in the crater of Jezero, where the ATV and its equipment landed in February.

Martian the atmosphere is only about a hundredth of the Earth’s atmosphere in density, making everything on Mars sound quieter. On land, the air would carry the sound of a helicopter perfectly. The passage of sound is also affected by the lower temperature of Mars.

Although the recorded flight sound of the minicopter was barely audible, it was a pleasant surprise to the experts.

Professor at the Isae-Supaero Institute of Science in Toulouse David Mimounin according to Ingenuity, the recorded flight will be “a goldmine in understanding the Martian atmosphere,” he told news agency AFP.