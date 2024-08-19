Space | A rare “blue” supermoon shines in the sky at night

Space|On the night between Monday and Tuesday, Saturn’s rings can also be observed with binoculars or a telescope.

To heaven a rare “blue” supermoon rises on the night between Monday and Tuesday.

British newspaper of The Guardian according to the Moon looks about one-seventh bigger and brighter than usual tonight.

The moon travels around the earth in an orbit that is not perfectly circular.

Therefore, one of the points of the orbit is the closest to the Earth, as well as the other point is the farthest from the Earth.

The point where the Moon is closest to the Earth at the time of the full moon is called a supermoon. This makes it look as big as possible.

Normally The moon has a distance of about 384,000 kilometers from the earth, but on the night between Monday and Tuesday it will be about 23,000 kilometers closer to the earth than usual.

A “blue moon” is usually seen every second or third year, when there are two full moons in one calendar month or four full moons in the same season.

However, despite its name, the Moon does not look blue, but appears more like red or yellow when the light from the horizon is refracted by the atmosphere.

