Saturday, October 28, 2023
Space | A partial lunar eclipse will be visible tonight

October 28, 2023
Space | A partial lunar eclipse will be visible tonight

The partial eclipse will begin at 10:35 p.m. and end at 11:53 p.m.

Sunday the night before, there will be a partial lunar eclipse, which can be seen throughout the country if the weather permits. This is reported by the Astronomical Association Ursa.

During the deepest phase of the eclipse, six percent of the Moon’s disc is in the full shadow of the Earth.

According to Ursa, it can be difficult to distinguish between the penumbral phase that starts and ends the eclipse and the gradual darkening of the Moon’s surface, but the phases of a partial eclipse are well distinguished.

The partial eclipse will begin at 10:35 p.m. and end at 11:53 p.m. The eclipse is at its deepest at 23:14.

