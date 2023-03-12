Space | A newly discovered asteroid has a small chance of hitting Earth on Valentine’s Day 2046

An asteroid said to be the size of an Olympic swimming pool could cause widespread destruction if it hits a populated area.

Newly the found asteroid has a small chance of hitting Earth on Valentine’s Day 23 years from now, i.e. on February 14, 2046. BBC and CNN.

According to calculations by the US space agency NASA, the probability of an asteroid hitting the Earth is 1/560. The European Space Agency Esa, on the other hand, estimates the probability to be 1/625. The calculations will be refined when more information is obtained about the asteroid.

“This item is not of particular concern”, Davide Farnocchia of the NASA laboratory told CNN.

NASA ranks detected asteroids on a scale of 0-10 according to the concern they cause: 0 is the least cause of concern, 10 the most. The now discovered asteroid called 2023 DW is the only one on the list of detected asteroids that is not in the zero category but gets a concern value of 1. By definition, it means that a collision is very unlikely and people have no reason to worry about it.

The asteroid has been compared in size to an Olympic-sized swimming pool, which is 50 meters long and 25 meters wide. It wouldn’t cause global destruction if it hit. The asteroid known as the killer of the dinosaurs, which hit the present-day Yucatan Peninsula 66 million years ago, causing climate change and a wave of mass destruction, was about 12 kilometers in diameter.

Still, the asteroid detected now could make a very ugly mark if it happened to hit a populated area.

In February 2013, an asteroid with an estimated diameter of 18 meters hit the Chelyabinsk region in Russia. It exploded in the air and caused destruction in an area with a diameter of tens of kilometers. It resulted indirectly, such as due to broken window panes smashed by the pressure wave, to around 1,500 people being injured. No one is known to have died.