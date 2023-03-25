Saturday, March 25, 2023
Space | A large asteroid will pass near the Earth this weekend, “there is no danger of a city killer”

March 25, 2023
The asteroid passes so close to Earth that it can be seen with binoculars or a small telescope.

Large an asteroid that could destroy an entire city if it hits the Earth passes between the orbits of the Earth and the Moon. The asteroid named DZ2 will first pass the Moon on Saturday at a distance of more than half a million kilometers and later the Earth at a distance of 68,000 kilometers.

“There’s no way the city killer will hit Earth, but this provides an excellent opportunity to make observations,” said a representative of the European Space Agency (ESA) Richard Moissl public broadcasting company BBCfor.

Since the asteroid passes relatively close to Earth, it can be seen with binoculars or a small telescope.

According to scientists, DZ2 will visit again in 2026, but even then it will not threaten Earth.

