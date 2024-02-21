Space | A giant black hole devours a mass equivalent to the Sun in a day

A distant object radiates like hundreds of millions of Suns.

massive ones galaxies usually have a massive black hole at their center. Now a huge black hole has been discovered in the distance, which still swallows more matter than the Sun every day.

The giant is also the brightest object observed, conclude the researchers following the gap. The brightness is caused by matter falling into the hole heating up and radiating furiously before disappearing into blackness.

The gap is growing at the fastest rate observed so far. Its mass already corresponds to the mass of 17 billion Suns, says the astronomer in the press release Christian Wolff from the Australian National University (ANU).

The study was published Nature Astronomy in the journal.

Such bright objects are called quasars.

The name suggests that the objects are point-like, i.e. “quasi-stellar” star-like objects, describes the professor of astrophysics Peter Johansson from the University of Helsinki.

Their radiation is actually caused by the matter accretion discs around black holes. The radiation emitted by this giant around it is many hundreds of trillions of times brighter than that emitted by the Sun.

According to Johansson, the strengths and widths of the object's light spectral lines immediately tell that it is a very hot radiation source with a temperature of millions of degrees, while the surface temperatures of the hottest stars are only around 50,000 degrees.

There is also gas that moves at high speed, i.e. in the strong gravitational field caused by the massive black hole.

The diameter of the hot disc of matter orbiting the hole is about seven light years. That's about 15,000 times the distance between the Sun and Neptune. The radius of the accretion disc would therefore extend almost to the distance of the Sun's neighboring star Proxima Centauri, which is 4.2 light years, Johansson relates in an email.

Observed radiation set off from the quasar J0529-4351 more than 12 billion years ago.

“The universe is expanding all the time, so measuring distances is not simple. It's better to just say that the light started moving more than 12 billion years ago, i.e. when the universe was about 1.8 billion years old,” Johansson reminds.