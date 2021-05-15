Space A Chinese ATV landed on the surface of Mars

Zhurong is China’s first ATV on Mars.

China’s The Zhurong ATV has successfully landed on the surface of Mars, according to the Chinese state media. Zhurong is China’s first ATV on Mars. The Chinese state television company CCTV said the landing had taken place in a pre-selected area.

The six-ring and 240-pound solar-powered ATV is scheduled to be on the surface of Mars for about three months. The task of the ATV is to collect and analyze rock samples.

New York Times according to only the U.S. space agency Nasa has caused the ATV to land on Mars in one piece more than once.

Zhurong is named after the god of mythical fire. Zhurong is now operating on Mars at the same time as Nasa’s Perseverance ATV.