There are 37 Italians who are currently ‘in the race’ to become ESA European astronauts and some of our candidates could even go to the Moon and perhaps Mars. The European Space Agency has released the ‘final figures’ of the 2021-2022 selections and to be called for phase 2 of the selections are therefore 37 of our compatriots – engineers, medical doctors, graduates in natural sciences or mathematics and computer experts science – who will compete with the other 493 aspiring European astronauts from 25 ESA member countries.

The selections, which ESA opened on 31 March 2021, presented 347 Italians out of a total of 5,347 European women who wanted to aim to go to space. To support the second phase of the ESA selections are now 530 among European scientists and technologists, against a total of 831 male colleagues. The Italian males who are now going to compete in the second phase of the selection are 122 out of the 1,498 who have presented themselves to the call which was attended by a total of 1,845 of our compatriots, between women and men.

Of the 22,523 total and valid applications from astronauts received by ESA, the largest number came from France – 7,087 of which 1,644 women – and 150 French are now on the list. Germany (3,695) and the United Kingdom (2,000) follow in terms of the number of applications received by ESA. Instead, 257 questions were received by ESA for the call dedicated to astronauts with disabilities. The number of astronaut candidates invited to phase two has been broken down by Member State and Collaborating State and includes 530 women and 831 men with at least three candidates from each Member State. “All of this reflects the high level of applications received across the board,” comments ESA.