The object of an investment fever almost assimilated to crypto assets, SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Companies) are vehicle companies that go public with the aim of acquiring a non-listed company, which automatically becomes listed when purchased. These companies are formed by teams specialized in the management of private companies, in the style of venture capital, and are normally backed by large equity at the beginning, and by institutional investors and minority shareholders when the acquisition is undertaken, for which they have approximately a within two years.

Although they were born decades ago in the United States, their explosion has taken place in the last two years, as evidenced by the fact that in 2020 almost 250 vehicle companies went public, which captured nearly 80,000 million dollars, multiplying by four the registrations of 2019. In In 2021, the evolution is being more spectacular, since in the first quarter the number and volume of exits for 2020 were already exceeded, which represent two-thirds of the total placements on the stock market registered in the American market.

The reasons for boom They come both from the investor side, since the high liquidity and the context of minimum interest rates require looking for alternative investments, as well as from the side of the acquired companies, which find access to capital in the SPACs, going public in a more agile and less expensive, also facilitating the negotiation of the operation. The companies to be acquired are mainly positioned in high-growth sectors, with a high technological component.

After the flood of investment received, many SPACs are having difficulty finding companies to invest in, estimating that only 25% of the SPACs listed since 2019 have met their goal of acquiring a company. This is causing pressure on multiples and prices paid, which has begun to raise caution among investors, making it difficult to raise capital to undertake purchases.

In Europe, the number of SPACs has been much more limited to date, although the supervisors of all markets, including the CNMV, are analyzing the necessary adaptations to the IPO regulations to accommodate these vehicles. His concern is focused on maximizing transparency, preventing the use of privileged information and avoiding circumventing the traditional control procedures required of companies that go public. In this sense, it is necessary to recognize the need to reduce the bureaucratic burden required in the IPO processes, especially for smaller companies, and perhaps the push from the SPACs will help in this direction, but what should be avoided is that the shortcut of these vehicles at the exit to the market is to the detriment of the protection of investors.

Pablo Manueco Y Angel Berges They are professors at Afi-Escuela de Finanzas.