Fast curves and cool air could excite the Silver Arrows

Five consecutive races on the podium: Lewis Hamilton’s tenacity and the mistakes at Red Bull between the pit wall and Max Verstappen allowed the Mercedes to keep open a streak of top-3 finishes that seemed like a utopia at the beginning of the season.

“We arrive at the last race before the summer break with a series of five consecutive podiums – he has declared Toto Wolff – We want to continue this trend and end the first half of the season on a positive note. The top of the category is very compact and we will have to give our best to carve out a place in the sun. Although we lack a bit of pace compared to some of our competitors, it is positive to see some growth from the car thanks to the updates we are bringing. It is still not enough to fight for wins every weekend, but it has allowed us to be in the running for the top three more regularly”.

At Spa the W15 could return to the one from Silverstone or at least that’s what Wolff is confident in: “With cooler temperatures and a much faster track, it will be interesting to see how the W15 performs against our rivals.“.