The redevelopment works of the circuit of Spa-Francorchamps are finished and now the historic Belgian track is ready to welcome the first event with its new look. This is the 6 Hours of Spa, second test of the WEC after the 1000 Miglia of Sebring. It was the Endurance riders who christened the new Spa and its most iconic stretch, Eau Rouge and Raidillon.

The complex, famous for its breathtaking slope, has been slightly modified: as well as being resurfacedwas put ‘in safety‘with the widening of the escape route (after the frightening incidents of 2021 between GT World Challenge Europe and W Series). Furthermore, the curve was redesigned to ensure that the drivers did not tackle it too quickly: in recent years, especially in F1, the complex had practically become a stretch to be tackled in full, as if it were a straight. In this way it should be possible to impose a lower travel speed on the drivers without distorting one of the most iconic features of world motorsport.

The 6 Hours of Spa will be held on Saturday from 1pm to 7pm. 37 crews have entered the Ardennes forest race, which will host Formula 1 on the weekend of 28 August.