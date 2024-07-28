By Carlo Platella

Formula 1 goes on holiday with a highly spectacular race, as is now the custom every Sunday. It is difficult to decide which is the fastest car in Belgium, in an increasingly balanced four-way fight where Whoever makes the fewest mistakes wins. This is the case of Mercedes, which despite having made a gross mistake with George Russell, first at the finish line but with an underweight car, is the protagonist of a great recovery after the difficulties of Friday. Lewis Hamilton thus comes out the winner after a tense battle with the Ferrari of Leclerc, forced to surrender in the end to the McLaren of Oscar Piastri.

The Mercedes Recovery

The victory of the Silver Arrow displaces many insiders in Belgium, with Andrea Stella and Fred Vasseur admitting to journalists that they thought a victory for Max Verstappen was a given after what he showed on Friday. In the first free practice sessions instead Mercedes was struggling at the back of the leading groupamid complaints from drivers about the bouncing and the difficulties encountered in every type of curve.

On Saturday the Silver Arrows returned to the track in a much better state of form. Initially it was thought that the competitiveness seen in qualifying was due to the rain, a condition that had already helped the W15 to hit the correct operating window at Silverstone and Montreal. In the race however Mercedes proved everyone wrongexpressing an exceptional pace especially with Lewis Hamilton.

The credit goes to the changes made to the car after the feedback on Friday, including the setting aside of the new bottom that arrived in Belgium. Even before the aerodynamic innovations, however, the difference was made by mechanical work on the suspension. “We made some drastic changes to recover some of the performance, but we knew it wasn’t rock bottom”says Toto Wolff. “The work done overnight between Friday and Saturday, both in the simulator and here on the track, was the key. It was a mechanical alignment with how we expected the car to behave.”

He who perseveres wins

Belgium offers a particular race, with the first four teams extremely close in pace. A situation that ends up complicating overtaking, made even more difficult by the shortening of the DRS zone and the limited capacity of the slipstream effect due to the low aerodynamic load configurations. Added to all this is a lower than expected tyre degradation, further flattening the performance. In such a scenario, the difference is made by the possibility of travelling on a free track without the dirty air of traffic. Among the few to succeed is Hamilton, who in two laps takes the lead by force, surprising Perez at the start and Leclerc on the following lap, taking advantage of a mistake by the Monegasque at the last chicane. From then on, in clean air, the Mercedes shows a remarkable pace, despite the 43°C of the asphalt that could exacerbate the overheating problems at the rear of the W15.

The multiple English champion, however, crossed the finish line behind George Russel, who with a single pit stop put into practice a risky strategy, unthinkable on the eve. “It was a strange race, because all the data on Friday indicated graining and high degradation. Whether it was due to the temperatures or something else, though, then it was completely the opposite and the single-stop strategy won”analysis by Chrisian Horner. The only one potentially able to predict it is Ferrari, which can already count on the degradation data of Carlos Sainz’s hard tyre in the first stint. Unlike Russell, however, Leclerc travels for a long time in the top positions, having much more to lose from a risky strategy than the Englishman. It is a Red that is nevertheless very close in pace to the Silver Arrow, inheriting the podium after the disqualification of Russell’s W15, underweight due to a team error.

World Challenge

In home McLaren the perception after the race is once again that of a wasted opportunity. Max Verstappen, 11th on the grid, crosses the finish line ahead of Lando Norris, who made a costly mistake at the first corner. Oscar Piastri finishes in second place, paying for the 2 seconds lost by going long at the last pit stop, which presumably also cost him an extra lap behind Leclerc in the subsequent comeback towards Hamilton.

The impression is that at Spa McLaren had a very slight advantage in pace over its opponents, suggested by the optimism of drivers and Team Principals after qualifying, aware of the excellent simulations on Friday. In Belgium however the MCL38 did not express the same competitiveness seen in Budapest, with Andrea Stella speaking of work still to be done on the low-load tracks: “I am optimistic that on high-downforce circuits the car is in a good window, especially in terms of aerodynamic behaviour, while we have not yet developed much in unladen configuration. For me it is not a surprise that here in Belgium we were not as competitive as in Hungary”.

Nevertheless, McLaren recovers further points in the constructors’ standings on Red Bull. It is difficult to judge Verstappen’s pace in Belgium, hampered for a long time by dirty air and compromised by the team’s error of judgment in not keeping two sets of hard tyres for the race. However, the team’s choice to use a higher level of aerodynamic load, necessary to contain the high degradation suffered on Friday, is indicative. Emblematic then is the comparison with Verstappen’s previous comebacks in Belgiumonce able to win from any position. It is the image of an advantage now vanished for the world champions, a scenario that was not at all a foregone conclusion just a few months ago.

Man formula

The last weekend before the break reflects the current Formula 1, which in Belgium sees 6 drivers enclosed in just 10 seconds after 44 laps of green flag. A very close fight between four teams where more than the car, the individual tracks, the weather conditions but also the human factorbetween strategies and preparation of the cars. A Formula in which the one who makes the fewest mistakes wins and where qualifying becomes relevant again, considering the difficulties of travelling in dirty air and without wider differences in pace to facilitate overtaking.

Development is another central theme in this Formula 1. Mercedes, which in Belgium puts aside the new floor, is just the latest of many teams that have questioned their respective updates, such as Ferrari and Aston Martin, not to mention a Red Bull that has fallen into crisis with the balance. Introducing new features to the car without undermining balance, driveability and driver confidence will be decisive in the second part of the season. “We have to act on the basis of the fact that bouncing is the key”reasons Vasseur. “It’s not just a question of performance, but above all of the drivers’ confidence.”

Finally there is McLaren, one of the teams that has been most convincing since the beginning of the year and that could grow even further after the break. “In terms of physical parts, Red Bull has brought a lot more developments to the track”comments Andrea Stella. “At McLaren we now seem to be in a position to be able to bring the updates we have in the pipeline. In the second part of the season we will have new features on several occasions. In some ways I’m surprised we were so competitiveconsidering that we haven’t brought many new parts since Miami onwards”. See you at the end of the month in Zandvoort, for the second part of a championship that promises to be a spectacle.