The venue of the Belgian Formula 1 Grand Prix is ​​taking advantage of the winter break to renovate its old structures as part of a refurbishment thanks to a fund of 80 million euros allocated by the government. Last November, the circuit broke the ground in new escape routes of several key curves and the old grandstands and the Raidillon chalet were also demolished to build new, more modern structures.

Track safety improvements are primarily aimed at obtaining a Grade C FIM license, which is required to host the return of the 24 Hours of Spa for motorcycles, which will take place in June this year. But the wider escape routes and new gravel areas also benefit motor racing, in the wake of a series of serious crashes in Formula 2, the W Series and the 24 Hours of Spa over the past two years.

Spa-Francorchamps track work in progress Photo by: Circuit Spa-Francorchamps

Gravel was added in several curves, but it was the rework of the Eau Rouge and Raidillon escape route that attracted the most interest. Contrary to false rumors on social media, the original layout remains intact, but the asphalt escape routes on both sides will be expanded. Due to the difficult terrain, particularly on the right side behind the endurance pit exit, the asphalt track widening is an elaborate project, but the work on the left side of the track is proving even more important.

At the end of last year the iconic Raidillon chalet was demolished to make room for a new 4,600-seat grandstand and VIP box which is expected to be completed by April. The track has already shared several other key safety changes on the web. The old endurance grandstand in front of the pitlane has been leveled to be replaced by a new structure, which according to the circuit “is better integrated with the surrounding environment”.

La Source and Les Combes are some of the corners where the gravel escape route is planned, while the exit of turn 1 with grass gives way to gravel in an extended escape route. In Les Combes and Malmedy the guardrails have been moved to make room for a larger escape route and the asphalt will be replaced by gravel. Finally, the same works are also being carried out at Blanchimont, with an enlarged escape route, gravel and a new service route. The super-fast left-hander has been the scene of several scary crashes over the years and is now receiving updates to improve safety for both motorcycles and cars.