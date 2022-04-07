The glamorous life of Jon van Eerd? Two hours before the start of his comedy performance Harry takes off in the Haarlem City Theater, the actor walks into the artist foyer. The technicians that Van Eerd (61) is touring with are just starting to eat a greasy bite from the local snack bar. No fried stuff for him, but also no oysters, rice table or pasta buffet. He conjures up two pistolets of roast beef, neatly wrapped in cellophane. Except for one pitcher of water, the technicians found nothing to drink in the foyer. So it becomes a roast beef sandwich with a drink of water for Van Eerd, who starts talking around the corner, in a conference room, about his beloved alter ego Harrie and doesn’t really stop.