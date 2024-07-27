By Carlo Platella

Rain turns the tables at Spa. In precarious grip conditions Red Bulls are flying, paradoxically the fastest on a single lap despite having a set-up aimed at the race. At the same time, the McLarens are falling back, surprisingly far from the top positions after a Friday as protagonists. They are thus climbing Mercedes and Ferrarionce again the authors of a close fight where the decisive ones this time are Leclerc and the Prancing Horse wall.

Recovery plans

In the humid qualifying at Spa, Red Bull expressed a simply overwhelming superiority. More than the six tenths trimmed by Max Verstappen to the first of the pursuers, what is striking is Sergio Perez’s third place, his best result in a long time, and the ability of the Dutch champion to pass the cut of Q1 and Q2 without resorting to a second set of tyres, the only one capable of doing so. Part of the competitiveness of the RB20 comes from the choice of a more loaded aerodynamic configuration than the competition, returning to the rear wing of the first free practice after the experiment of FP2 with the more unloaded flap.

It was thought that Verstappen’s need to recover, having dropped back ten places on the grid due to an engine change, could lead to a version with less aerodynamic load to enjoy more speed on the straight, making overtaking easier. In the race, however, Red Bull seems intent on focusing on tyre management rather than straight-line speed. “Here the dry lap is important, but even more so is the management of the rubber”the words of Super Max.

The world champions are the only top teams not to save two sets of hard tyres for the race. The plan is to stagger the stops compared to the competition, aiming to travel in free air to make the most of the best race pace. Hence the decision to focus on a higher level of aerodynamic load, which became inadvertently rewarding with the rain that fell in qualifying and contributed to making the RB20 the fastest car over a single lap despite its race-oriented set-up.

Red Bull, halfway through recovery

The particular aerodynamic configuration is just one of the many aspects behind the superiority of the world champions in qualifying at Spa. Historically, Red Bull boasts an excellent interpretation with the Belgian track, taking advantage of the Honda power unit capable of better managing the hybrid energy along the 7 kilometers of the track. Added to all this is a car designed to perform at its best on high-efficiency tracks.We knew that on this type of track Red Bull still had an advantage on us. They proved it today on the wet and partially yesterday on the dry”, the words of Andrea Stella at McLaren.

However, it is a Red Bull that in Belgium enjoys a better balance than in Hungary. The Ardennes track is not among the most critical on this front, presenting almost exclusively medium-high speed corners, with less difficulty in containing the imbalances between high and low speeds. Sergio Perez is aware of this, and continues to talk about the need to improve the set-up strategies: “I think the summer break comes at a good time for Red Bull, there is a lot to analyze. Even before the updates, it will be important to understand how to put the balance in the optimal operating window”. It is therefore too early to talk about a recovery for Red Bull, although what was seen on Saturday at Spa is certainly encouraging.

Ferrari beyond potential

With Verstappen’s penalty, Maranello celebrates its first start from the pole since the Monaco Grand Prix. Leclerc’s gloomy face but he says a lot about the actual competitiveness of the Reds in Belgium, stating that a fifth place would have been a positive result anyway. The Monegasque is aware of Carlos Sainz’s seventh place, as well as the fact that with a tenth more he would have found himself behind Perez and Hamilton.

What makes the difference this time is the execution of the qualificationbetween the excellent lap of Leclerc himself, the choice of the pit wall to return to the pits during Q3 to fit a new set of intermediates and the improvement of the tyre preparation during the session. The rain gives Ferrari the opportunity to place a car in front of the McLarens, otherwise unreachable on dry surfaces. The reduced cornering distances imposed by the wet conditions also prevent the onset of bouncing, which the Prancing Horse does not expect to appear even with the speeds that will be reached in the race. In this sense, the definitive verification that could have been achieved with a dry qualifying session was missing, a confirmation that is however superfluous given the updates expected upon return from the break.

Mercedes amphibious

As it had also happened in qualifying at Montreal and Silverstone, wet weather brings Mercedes to lifefourth with Lewis Hamilton. The W15 continues to find a precious ally in the rain to contain the overheating of the rear tyres, hitting the optimal operating window. “It has to do with how you set up the car. We may need some mechanical tools to help us change it,” explained track engineering manager Andrew Shovlin on Friday.

As with Ferrari, Mercedes too have found that the reduced speeds on wet asphalt have alleviated the bouncing problems that apparently emerged with the new surface that arrived at Spa. The latest update package had caused quite a few headaches in Friday’s tests, with Shovlin reporting difficulties across the entire spectrum of corners. The question is whether the updates are inevitable youthful flaws, linked to a set-up not yet adapted to the latest changes, or whether their resolution is not so immediate. Questions to which a dry race could offer the first answers.

McLaren Surprise

The Woking team surprised negatively after the one-two on Friday, stopping at fourth and fifth position, with Andrea Stella saying he was satisfied with the qualifying performance. “The tyres had no warm-up problems today. We went as fast as we could. to do”, the words of the Team Principal with the press present at the circuit, including FormulaPassion. If McLaren appears diminished on Saturday at Spa, it is also due to the aggressive approach on Friday: “Yesterday we exploited the potential of the car, also in terms of engine mappings.”

Unlike Red Bull, the British team chooses to continue with the low aerodynamic load version: “We wanted to resist the temptation to prepare the car for the wetbecause the forecast is for a dry race. Here at Spa you need the right level of load when you race in the dry, because if you lack speed on the straight it can become demanding”. Different choice than Red Bull, but not Ferrari and Mercedes: “I don’t think McLaren lost any tenths today because of the dry set-up. It looks like we’re on similar wing levels to our rivals.”

The Woking team thus finds itself behind a Ferrari, rewarded by its strategy, and the Hamilton-Mercedes duo, always competitive in the wet. Despite their positions on the starting grid McLaren is optimistic in view of a race that will be highly degraded, after the good simulations on Friday. The goal is to get the better of Perez, with Verstappen however remaining a candidate for victory. Saturday at Spa also confirms the very important feedback that emerged on Friday, that is, a car now capable of fighting even on low aerodynamic load tracks, which were prohibitive only a year ago.