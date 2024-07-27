by VALERIO BARRETTA

Leclerc on pole, Sainz only 7th

If Charles Leclerc laughs, Carlos Sainz cries. The Spaniard, after having preceded his teammate in both Q1 and Q2 of the Spa qualifying, fails to get a clean lap at the decisive moment and in the fight for pole finishes only in seventh place.

Smooth Operatorwho in the last attempt had a new intermediate tyre just like Leclerc, fails to exploit it, making a mistake at La Source that costs him top speed throughout the first sector and then other mistakes especially in the corner. Sainz complains of having had less grip at the decisive moment and fears he made a mistake in warming up the tyre.

Sainz’s words

“I paid for the last setI do not know why“, this is the comment of the Spaniard to Sky Sports F1. “I was quite strong throughout qualifying, but with the last set of new tyres. I had less grip than the ones I usedso I have to see if I didn’t prepare the out lap well“.

“I lost a lot of grip on the last attempt, and this It bothers me because I was going strong throughout the session. There is something that this new asphalt does to the front tyre, it destroys it. We have clearly seen that there is a lot of graining compared to other years and we have to manage it in the race, we will see how the teams will adapt to this phenomenon“.