F1 Spa, McLaren pays for the excessive load

Viewing the Spa Grand Prix from the Kemmel straight alone, there seemed to be 18 Formula 1 cars and one Formula 3 car. The latter was actually Lando’s McLaren Norris, which on Friday – before the arrival of the Parc Fermé – tried the joker by betting on a setup that would pay its dividends in case of rain. Instead at Spa there were only a few drops, and the MCL60 found itself at pay the price for excessive downforce, which naturally penalized the top speed in the first and third sectors. Nonetheless, Norris managed to get to seventh place: thanks to the British, who made the most of the ten minutes of drizzle, and to the team’s choice to go on the red tire for the entire final part.

Norris’s words

“A good result. I think we can be satisfied after a frustrating start to the race for us. We didn’t have good pace and we were having too much trouble overtaking and defending ourselves on the straights. It was terrible, in the first laps we went further and further back, we were stuck in a vicious circle where they passed us in the high speed sectors, while in the second we were unable to push because of the slower cars“, commented the Briton. “Those who followed me had to lift their foot at Eau Rouge, and in any case they passed me before the DRS. So we tried many things with the strategy and in the end the only thing that worked was putting on a soft tyre: the whole race turned“.

“In the end I finished in seventh position, and I honestly don’t know how I did it. I felt like I was last most of the time, so I’m a bit surprised. We have to rethink how to approach the weekend with the level of the wings, especially on a different circuit. It can work on one circuit, but not all and this weekend we were clearly wrong. It could have been fine with the rain, which was lighter than I’d hoped although those drops helped“.

Piastri’s words

More disappointed, of course, Oscar Plates. The race of the Australian, splendid second in the Sprint, lasted only one corner. He is responsible for a contact with Carlos Sainz who broke his steering system: “A disappointing ending to the weekend. I was surprised by Carlos’ inward movement. I was right there and couldn’t avoid the contact, it’s a shame my race ended so soon. It was still a positive weekend and all in all I think we have learned a lot on track, we can be confident for the rest of the year“.