A year ago the shops of Chinatown closed tight, even before the city that never sleeps. It was not the pandemic that terrified them the most, but the wave of insults and vandalism that swept through the Asian community since Donald Trump began referring to COVID-19 as “kun-flu.” Within days of writing #chinesevirus on Twitter, the hashtag far exceeded # covid-19.

Jiayang Fan, a columnist for ‘New Yorker’ magazine, learned that the president had put a bullseye on her back when he went downstairs one night to dump the garbage and heard a young man call her a “Chinese bitch.” The six women who died in the spa massacre on Tuesday found out too late. Xiaojie Tan, owner of Young’s Asian Massage, was two days short of her 50th birthday. Delaina Yaun got married last summer and had just had a baby. Hyun Jung Grant was a single mother of two children whom she had told that she worked in a beauty salon. One of them was almost the age of the gunman, Robert Aaron Long, to whom Captain Jay Baker, the county sheriff’s spokesman, gave a pass: “He saw them as the object of his addiction and wanted to eliminate the temptation. He was fed up and had reached the limit. This Friday he had a really bad day and this is what he did, “he summarized at a press conference.

That casual tone that detracted from the matter also captured the racism that Asian women have suffered in the United States since they were auctioned in San Francisco as sex slaves, at the same time that Africans were bought in Georgia for the cotton fields. If they were strong, they were docile. When in 1875 the authorities considered that this depraved trade had to be stopped, nothing else occurred to them than to prevent the entry of Asian women, assuming that they were all sexual objects.

THE KEY: Joe Biden. “Every person in our nation deserves to live safely with dignity and respect”

The stereotype continues to this day. Trump’s insistence on blaming the “Chinese virus” last year triggered attacks on Asians to 3,800, of which at least 260 occurred in the Big Apple, according to the Californian organization Stop AAPI Hate, of which 68% were women and 30% elderly.

Racists are also cowards by nature. The 21-year-old who left eight dead and one injured in three massage parlors was detained without resistance, as was the case with the young man who perpetrated the massacre at Mother Emanuel Church in Charleston six years ago. The officers bought Dylan Roof a hamburger because he was hungry. They praised him for having “assumed responsibility for the crimes,” said the spokesman, relieved of that role after popular outrage.

If anyone knows of family tragedies, it is Joe Biden. That is why his presence this Friday in Atlanta, where he met with leaders of the Asian community, was a balm. The president and his vice president had already planned this trip before the massacre as part of their tour to celebrate the economic package that will rescue the economy, but the tragedy turned the visit upside down and turned it into a mourning.

“Now is the time”



The president wanted to talk about vaccines and aid for small businesses, but instead ended up remembering that one of the first memoranda he signed was to condemn racism, xenophobia and intolerance against Asian Americans. “Now is the time for Congress to codify and expand those actions, because every person in our nation deserves to live safely with dignity and respect,” he asked.

That is not what Texas Congressman Chip Roy did in evoking the lynchings during a hearing Thursday in the Lower House precisely to shed light on these hate crimes. For Roy, justice is “hanging a rope from the tallest oak,” he said without the slightest blush, “like they used to do in Texas with the bad guys.” He did not specify who they were, but he did perpetuate stereotypes by referring to “chi-coms”, another racist label that makes Asians “Chinese communists.”

Biden, on the other hand, promised the leaders of Georgia that justice will begin by giving life to the victims in police statistics, who have resisted classifying actions such as the one that went viral on the networks with the video that has been reluctant to classify as hate crimes. captured the moment when 84-year-old Thai retiree Vicha Ratanapakdee was violently attacked by a young man who, out of the blue, took a run and slammed him against the pavement in San Francisco. The cerebral hemorrhage caused his death.