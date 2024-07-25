by VALERIO BARRETTA

Leclerc towards Spa

For Charles Leclerc Spa-Francorchamps is always a special circuit. Here the Monegasque obtained his first victory in Formula 1 after the death of Anthoine Hubert: repeating the success five years later is an impossible mission also in light of the recent problems of Ferrari, victim of the return of the proposing. Leclerc knows this and admits that victory is a three-way affair between Max Verstappen and McLaren.

Leclerc’s words

“It is very difficult to predict where we will be. I think that in Spa the rebound issue will probably be highlighted a bit more and, if that is the case, we might struggle a bit more. If not, I think we could have a pretty strong weekend. But based on what we know, we think it could be a bit of a more difficult weekend for us“, these are the words of the Monegasque in the press conference. “At the moment we are not in a moment where we can fight for victories.. So, we just have to focus on ourselves. McLaren has made a big step forward and is beating us consistently, so I don’t think that can be a target for this weekend. However, We will have to fight with Mercedes and, especially at this point in the season, it’s about losing as few points as possible to the leaders, which are McLaren and Red Bull at the moment, and then capitalising once we have the new parts on our car. I hope that these will arrive soon, so that we can close the gap to these two teams and have a bit more consistency, which is what we’ve been missing in the last few races“. Then Leclerc seems to admit that he knows when the updates will arrive: “I am confident that the new parts that we will bring, I do not say when, will give us these performances.“.

The bottom

While Vasseur had suggested that Ferrari would bring the Hungarian floor to Belgium, Leclerc seems to add that the decision will be made after the first free practice sessions. If Ferrari were to realize that the new floor worked in Hungary simply because of the conformation of the track, and not because of the quality of the update itself, it could change direction again during the process, as it did at Silverstone: “We have a plan. I won’t go into the details, but we certainly have different scenarios in mind. And, seeing what limitations we have tomorrow or not, we will make the right decisions based on what we know. But I’m pretty confident that we won’t have to change what we started.“.

A 2024 with two faces

The Monegasque finally analysed the first half of the season: “I think it can be divided into two parts. There is the first one which, in my opinion, was very positive, especially in terms of maximising our car and our potential. Then there is a second part where we struggled more and we didn’t maximise the potential of our car, especially after we arrived in Barcelona with the new parts. This pushed us to experiment a bit more for this second part, and in doing so we lost points.“.