There heavy rain fell on Spa Francorchamps during the third session of Free Practice in Formula 1 it did not diminish in intensity even during the following appointment with the Sprint Race of Formula 2, which was due to start at 2.15pm. Rainfall initially forced the race management to delay the starting procedure, all while waiting for any improvements in the weather conditions.

However, the already slight hopes of being able to attend the race were completely shattered as the minutes passed, despite a less heavy rain. In this way, The Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Race has been officially postponedThe risks were too high to allow the race to be held in safe conditions, with the decision communicated at 2.50pm after several updates that lasted over half an hour.

However, at least for now, the departure time has not yet been announcedwith the International Federation providing further updates soon on the official websites or on the competition’s social pages.