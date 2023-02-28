Historical value

For historic Formula 1 enthusiasts, the Spa-Francorchamps circuit is not and can never be a track like many others. The Belgian track with its ups and downs, its length, its meteorological variability represents one of the last remaining links with the ‘heroic’ past of the Circus and with tracks that are no longer used or no longer exist, such as the Nordschleife of the Nürburgring or the old Hockenheimring. The plant located in the Ardennes department has repeatedly risked being ‘cut off’ from an increasingly full calendar of events around the world, but the leaders of the circuit have so far been skilled enough to always manage to snatch an agreement that would allow Spa to be part of the F1 world championship programme. However, the latest renewal obtained expires at the end of this season and the mission is once again to guarantee a future in the top motorsport series.

Transfer to Bahrain

Precisely for this reason the top management of the Belgian circuit, starting with the general manager of the plant Vanessa Maes, are flying to Bahrain for the first race of the 2023 season. The goal, in addition to confronting the promoters of all the other GPs of the season for a useful exchange of views, is to enter into new negotiations with Stefano Domenicali and with the owners of the Circus to obtain a renewal, possibly multi-year. “It is clear that the places on the calendar are expensive – acknowledged Maes to the Belgian broadcaster RTB extension – it was already very difficult for this year. We showed we did a great job in 2022, but we also have to look to the future. Formula 1 has presented its vision to us and, very clearly, we have all it takes to stay. Furthermore, F1 is also happy to know that we are supported by the political leaders of our country. In the weeks and months ahead we hope to renew for the next few years. We are doing everything for this”.