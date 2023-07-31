The crisis continues

Even the Belgian Grand Prix turned out to be a rather complicated appointment for theAlfa Romeo, again out of the points with both drivers. A placement among the top ten that the Swiss company has now been missing since the Spanish GP, when Valtteri Bottas closed in tenth position. At Spa-Francorchamps, however, the Finn finished for the third consecutive time in 12th squarereally concluding ahead of his teammate Guanyu Zhou.

The positives

A complex weekend, therefore, from qualifying on Friday to the race on Sunday, passing through the Shootout qualifying and the Sprint Race, all of which lacked satisfaction for the Hinwil manufacturer: “We can say that it was a solid race, I was happy with our pace and the strategy we chose – has explained Bottasalso finding the positive aspects of the test – overall it was pretty straightforward, not happening much after the start, when I went lightly onto the grass to avoid Tsunoda, who was going to the right. Obviously, with a very similar pace for so many cars in the field, it would have been a bit difficult to make any progress, especially considering how this track didn’t suit our car and our starting positions the best. There are still some areas to improve on, it hasn’t been the smoothest weekend in terms of handling the difficult weather conditions, but we have made some progress. Now we are all taking a well-deserved summer break, to restart and arrive prepared to face the second half of the season”.

Good step for Zhou too

Positive points that he wanted to highlight also Zhoufinished 13th but started from 17th place on the grid: “We had good pace which allowed us to get into the fray and make up some positions – has explained – I think ours car was much more competitive in the dry and we will work to improve it in all circumstances before the second part of the season. Considering our starting positions, it would have been difficult to make up ground, but in general I was particularly good satisfied with my last stint, when we managed to come back from the back of the pack to 13th place. Now I am very excited to go home for the summer break, to switch off and recharge my batteries for the second half of the season. We will start from Zandvoort, which is a high downforce track that I am really looking forward to racing on again – hopefully we can regain the momentum there and get back to fighting for points.”