Spa condemns full wets

F1 went on holiday after a weekend which reaffirmed an issue that can no longer be ignored, namely the great dilemma of managing a weekend characterized by pouring rain. Full wet tires are not performance oriented and at the first opportunity, the drivers rushed to the pits to switch to intermediate tyres. Furthermore, the extreme wet conditions now prove to be too often unsafe due to poor visibility with the races starting behind the Safety Car until the conditions are practically already for intermediate tyres.

The Sprint in Belgium was emblematic of this vicious circle because at the same time the Safety Car returned to the pits, the teams called one out of two drivers to switch to intermediate tires by changing the tires of the other ten in the following lap. Rain is a problem that the FIA ​​is trying to solve in various ways, but that of the anti-spray mud flaps hasn’t given the desired results so far.

Intermediate plus yes, but not at the beginning of 2024

At the moment, Pirelli supplies four sets of intermediate tires and three sets of full wet tires to all the riders each race weekend. Also with a view to making F1 more sustainable, the study of a new tire that may have a wider operating window compared to the one that separates the current intermediate and full wet tyres, it is a hypothesis to which Pirelli has opened up in the face of the uselessness of full wet tyres.

“In our opinion, the best solution would be to develop a new intermediate tire with a larger working window, one could call it Super-Intermediate or Intermediate Plus. This intermediate should be able to handle more water than the current one. It needs to cover a wider range, from too wet for slicks to the point where it becomes too dangerous due to excessive humidity – the words of the manager of Pirelli Motorsport Mario Island reported by the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport – we already have an idea of ​​what the profile of this tire could be, because we have already discussed this in the past. But of course we have to produce the baking molds first. This takes several months. So the first test drives could start no earlier than winter. As production for the overseas races has to start very soon, a use directly at the start of the 2024 season is out of the question“.