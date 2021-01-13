Turkish hotels have suspended their spas and pools. how reports TourDom.ru, one of the hotel chains said that according to a new resolution of the republic’s authorities, spa activities in hotels are prohibited as part of measures to combat coronavirus.

In turn, another network said that the work of the spa, indoor pool and massage rooms was temporarily suspended until a new order from the Turkish government.

At the same time, travel agencies note that they receive conflicting information on the operation of pools and spas in Turkish hotels. Some hotels first canceled these services and then returned them.

According to some reports, large and popular hotels in Turkey have tacit agreements with the authorities, and the decision to close the pools is made in those facilities where there are few tourists now.

Travel experts advise to clarify information about the current services provided by Turkish hotels and the restrictions imposed on them due to the coronavirus.

At the end of December, all New Year’s entertainment programs were banned in Turkish hotels. The ban was in effect from December 31 to January 4. It was impossible to perform and broadcast music in restaurants, halls and other common areas of hotels.