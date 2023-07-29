Spa, qualifying confirms the drop in Aston Martin

For Fernando Alonso a more difficult birthday than expected is expected, at least from a sporting point of view. The Spanish driver, now 42, is facing the drop in performance of the Aston Martin, which started as an absolute surprise of the Formula 1 season but which stalled, failing to develop adequately compared to the competition.

From Austria onwards, the AMR23 is a much less competitive car: the fault of unsuccessful updates in its home race at Silverstone, but also thanks to those teams – McLaren in the first place – which have grown a lot in terms of speed. In fact, Aston Martin is approaching the Spa-Francorchamps weekend like fifth forceand Alonso is all in all happy with his ninth place on Sunday’s grid.

Alonso’s words

“Qualifying was stressful. Each lap presented a new challenge: you had to continually adapt to the changing grip levels. You had to trust the car: every lap we took the corners faster and faster, so it was a bit of a game of unknowns. We made progress in Q1 and Q2 which was one of our main targets. Q3 was extremely tight: we ended up just a few tenths off seventh placewhich was probably the best we could have gotten yesterday. I think AMR23 performed well yesterday: we’re still a couple of tenths away compared to our main competitors, especially in the flying lap, but hopefully we can recover some of that pace on Sunday“.

Stroll’s words

“Given the difficult conditions, I think having two cars in Q3 is a good result, but we would have liked something more in qualifying. When the track dries out during the session, it always becomes difficult to choose the right tires and you have to be ready to make last minute decisions. From this point of view, I think we made some good choices and it felt like we were on the right tire at the right time“, added Stroll, who reached tenth place. “The track was improving a lot towards the end of Q3 so we probably played it a bit safe being the first car across the line“.