Antonio Giovinazzi’s first pole, or rather not

It was a qualification the one that determined the starting line-up of the team was decidedly full of twists and turns 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, between red flags and Race Direction decisions that upset the grid. At first, when the stopwatch had expired, pole position in the Hypercar class seemed to be in the hands of Antonio Giovinazzi, also author of his first career pole position in the category and able to bring Ferrari back in front of everyone after Sebring. However, once the celebrations were over, the driver from Puglia was denied the joy of pole position, thanks to a failure to respect the track limits at turn 7. For this reason, the marshals therefore canceled the best time of the 29-year-old from Martina Franca, with the first box on the grid which was therefore assigned to the Toyota of Kamui Kobayashi, who had also failed to achieve the absolute best performance by just 35 thousandths. In this way, Giovinazzi thus recedes to third position behind the other Ferrari of Miguel Molina, lagging behind Kobayashi by just 24 thousandths of a second. With this placement, the Japanese also offers a consolation to Toyota.

Just outside Hartley

A few moments after the green light came on, in fact, another sensational episode took place, this time against the Japanese team: at the height of the curve Raidillonthe current leader of the championship standings, Brendon Hartleyin fact lost control of his car, going into an impact against the barriers protection without having previously recorded any fast laps. Fortunately, the New Zealander did not suffer any consequences in the accident, but the mistake made by the reigning world champion (as well as prompting the marshals to display the red flag) will have serious repercussions on tomorrow’s race for car number 8 , which will be forced to start from the back of the line-up.

6 Hours Spa-Francorchamps 2023 / Hypercar, starting grid

POS. RIDERS TEAM CAR TIME/GAP 1 Kamui Kobayashi Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota 2:00.812 2 Miguel Molina Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari +0.024 3 Antonio Giovinazzi Ferrari AF Corse Ferrari +0.161 4 Earl Bamber Cadillac Racing Cadillacs +0.266 5 Sebastien Bourdais Cadillac Racing Cadillacs +1.361 6 Kevin Estre Porsche Penske Porsche +1.529 7 William Stevens Hertz Team Jota Porsche +2.130 8 Olivier Pla Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus +2.183 9 Jean-Eric Vergne Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot +2.440 10 Frederic Makowiecki Porsche Penske Porsche +2.873 11 Gustavo Menezes Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot +3.102 12 Tom Dillmann Floyd Vanwall Racing vanwall +3.387 13 Brendon Hartley Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota //

LMP2, United Autosports is back

After the misstep in qualifying valid for the 6 Hours of Portimao, Tom Blonqvist bring back the team United Autosports for the second time in pole position this season, thus replicating the best performance obtained in the first round of the championship at Sebring. The Briton stops the clock on 2:05.979distancing by almost three and a half tenths Louis Deletraz. Finally, the top three is completed by Daniil Kvyat’s Prema, five tenths behind.

LMGTE AM, first pole for Al Harthy

Bad fright in the middle of the session due to an accident Pj Hyett at the Raidillon, having left his Porsche number 56 unharmed following a strong impact at high speed against the barriers (a dynamic similar to that of the accident that took place at Hartley). Following the episode, Race Direction immediately red-flagged, with the session then smiling at theAhmad Al Harthy’s Aston Martin, author of the fastest lap almost two seconds ahead of the all-female Porsche of the Iron Dames team, in second position with Sarah Bovy. Moreover, for the emir driver, it is the first pole position of his career in this category. The Ferraris were more disappointing, with Perez Companc not going beyond fifth place at the wheel of his 488 GTE Evo. With these overall results, the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps will officially start tomorrow at 12:45with the event that can be followed live on Sky Sport Arena (channel 204) and Eurosport 2 (Sky channel 211), without forgetting the live streaming on NOW TV, Eurosport Player, Discovery+ and fiawec.tv.