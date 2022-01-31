Work continues unabated at the height of the Raidillon curvein correspondence of one of the most emblematic sections of the entire Belgian circuit of Spa-Francorchamps. Specifically, in addition to various interventions studied in various sections of the track to increase the level of safety, one of the most substantial changes is being developed just outside the aforementioned curve, with the construction of a 4600-seat grandstand. Today, at the dawn of February, the Spanish journalist Albert Fabrega he went to the site to testify the progress of the works, which are proceeding at a good pace.

Waiting for the first major event of the 2022 season, scheduled from 22 to 24 April with the 12 Hours of Spa, Fabrega posted on his official account Twitter two photos showing the future grandstand, commenting on the state of the works: “The new grandstand of the Spa Raidillon will be fantastic – he has declared – seating for 4,600 people and VIP box. Work is progressing well on the circuit “.

La nueva grada en Raidillon del @circuitspa it will be increíble. Habrá asiento para 4600 personas y VIP salas. Siguen los trabajos in el trazado. The new grandstand in Spa’s Raidillon will be amazing. Seats for 4,600 persons and VIP boxes. Work is proressing well at the circuit. pic.twitter.com/LXl2jD0h5A – Albert Fabrega (@AlbertFabrega) January 30, 2022

Previously, still at the height of the Eau Rouge-Raidillon curves, the historic chalet located at the highest point of the stretch had been demolished. An intervention designed to allow the extension of the escape route at that point, exactly as is happening in other curves such as Blanchimont, Les Combes and Malmedy. All this with the main aim of making the entire track safer for the drivers, who have caused serious accidents – even in the recent past. With this noble intent, which is the absolute priority, the organizers will have all the necessary conditions to allow the return of an event such as the 24 Hours of Spa in the world endurance motorcycle. The appointment with the Belgian Formula 1 Grand Prix is ​​instead scheduled for the weekend between 26 and 28 August 2022, when the 14th round of the world championship will be held.