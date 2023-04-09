Spa 2022, the surrender of Ferrari

“They clearly found something in the car”. In front of the journalists’ microphones, one Charles Leclerc disconsolate commented the leap in performance of Red Bull in the latest edition of Spa-Francorchamps.

It was at that moment that the Monegasque realized that he had definitively lost the World Cup against an irrepressible Max Verstappen and an RB18, who confirmed their superiority on Sunday by going on to dominate despite starting from 14th place. In the last few days, a background story has emerged relating to the Spa race.

Verstappen and Ferrari strategies

In the documentary Max Verstappen: Anatomy of a Championproduced by Viaplay, the two-time world champion ironically commented on the mistakes that the Maranello wall made last year: “It’s raining on Friday and Saturday, better if it’s wet, isn’t it? There is more chaos. But in the dry, Ferrari has more chances of making mistakes in the strategies”. Which then happened, when Leclerc was called to the pits near the checkered flag to try to take away the fastest lap from Verstappen, only to then take penalties and lose the position to Fernando Alonso.

Ferrari, a 2022 ruined by two factors

In the first three races, Verstappen didn’t have to worry about Ferrari, and it’s unlikely he will do it again in 2023. The objective superiority of Red Bull at the moment also leads to pessimism for the next few years, but the Prancing Horse will certainly be able to get out of the difficulties, just as it did at the beginning of the new era of ground effect cars. In fact, with the F1-75, Ferrari was a candidate to question the Mercedes-Red Bull duopoly that had lasted since 2010: two victories in the first three races and a good 46 points ahead of Verstappen promised the best for the fans of the Red Bull, but problems of reliability and strategic choices frankly incomprehensible to the wall helped the Dutchman to conquer his second title well in advance.