The Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh is constantly besieging the state government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the issue of unemployment and law and order. On Tuesday, the SP worker registered a protest by showing a black flag to the convoy of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. When the police tried to stop the SP workers, there was a fierce clash between the workers and the policemen. Despite this, the SP workers did not back down.

Ghatampur assembly seat is to be held. The organization has appointed Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Prasad Maurya in charge of Ghatampur Assembly by-election. Actually, this seat was vacant after the death of Kamalrani Varun, a minister in the state government. On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects worth Rs 242 crore along with formulating election strategy. Here he also addressed a huge public meeting. During this, he also held a meeting with the party workers and chanted to win the by-election and formulated the electoral strategy ahead.

‘Political employment is not going to happen’

Opposition has been continuously targeting the government on the issue of unemployment. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya hit back at the opposition and said that he has been unemployed since 2014, 2017, 2019, he is yet to get political employment. The people of the state are happy with our work and are with the Bharatiya Janata Party. If the opposition will play a role in constructive criticism, perhaps the public will give them some importance. If you sit in opposition and oppose public interest, state interest, farmer interest and country interest, then the public is very sensible. It has warned in 2014, 2017 and 2019 elections. If you do not understand even further, you will have to taste the bitter taste of defeat.

Black flag to Keshav Prasad’s convoy

After a meeting with the party officials, the convoy of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya reached Ghatampur intersection. The Samajwadi Party workers already present at the intersection took to the street with black flags. Seeing this view, the hands and feet of the police administration were swollen. A large police force tried to stop the activists. However, the activists lodged a protest by showing black flags to the convoy of the Deputy CM, raising anti-government slogans.

‘… there is electricity because there is election’

According to former state secretary Aamir Zaidi, the government has acted to deceive the youth. Why is giving 24 hours electricity in Ghatampur today, because by-elections are to be held here. There is a shortage of electricity in the entire state, we are not able to fix it. After all, why is this pretense being done? Now the youth of the country is not going to be misled.