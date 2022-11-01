Governor of SP stated that, “if necessary”, he will use police force against people obstructing highways

The governor of Sao Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), imposed a fine of BRL 100,000 per hour on drivers who are blocking highways in the State in demonstrations against the election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to the Presidency of the Republic. In a statement on Tuesday (Nov. 1, 2022), Garcia said that he set up a task force to clear the main roads in the state.

The governor stated that he will apply the determination of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that orders the end of demonstrations and that he will be able to use police forces against protesters if necessary.

“We started with dialogue, asking the protesters to withdraw. At the same time, vehicles will be fined. The fine is $100,000 per hour. Therefore, whoever is fined and repeats this fine will likely lose his asset. In addition to the fine, we will identify these people with a record, with possible arrest of resistance to clearance. And we will employ all the necessary force if necessary.”said.

Garcia said he hopes that Jair Bolsonaro (PL) recognize defeat in the presidential elections. President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) won the elections. It received 50.90% against 49.10% of Bolsonaro.

“We have already recognized the victory of President Lula and we all hope that democracy and good politics in Brazil make those who win the elections be congratulated and those who lose recognize their defeat, and that is what we all expect from the president. Bolsonaro. There is a sovereign result of the polls, if there is a question that is made within the Democratic State of Law, but we have an elected president who is President Lula”declared the governor.

GUARULHOS’ AIRPORT

On Monday night (Oct 31), a group of supporters of the president blocked the Hélio Smidt highway at kilometer 2.5. The road gives access to Guarulhos International Airport, in the State of São Paulo. The blockage caused the cancellation of at least 5 flights. According to GRU Airport, the cancellation was motivated by the delay of the crews.

Watch (1min40s):

UNDERSTAND

According to information from the PRF, at 9 am this Tuesday (Nov. there were 227 occurrences on federal roads.

O STF (Federal Court of Justice) formed majority in the early hours of this Tuesday (Nov. 1) to keep the decision from the minister Alexandre de Moraes who ordered the PRF to immediately unblock the highways paralyzed by truck drivers.

At the end of the night of Monday (31.Oct), the magistrate determined the unblocking of the roads. It also set a fine of BRL 100,000 per hour of non-compliance, starting at midnight on Tuesday (Nov. 1), to be applied directly to the director general of the PRF, Silvinei Vasques. The decision also states that Vasques can be arrested in the act and removed for disobedience if the order is not followed.

According to Moraes, although the right to strike is included in the Constitution, it is not an absolute guarantee. He also said that there was an apparent omission by the PRF, which would not be “carrying out its constitutional and legal task”.