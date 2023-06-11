Action meets the theme of the United Nations (UN), for the debates of the 50th World Environment Day

The government of São Paulo will extinguish the use of plastic cups and materials in schools in the State. The measure will be valid from the 2nd half of 2023 and will cover more than 5,300 state schools.

To replace the use of plastic, another biodegradable material will be used. The measure was taken by the State Department of Education, which will distribute 400 million units throughout the network, in an investment of approximately R$ 19 million.

The new cups will be made of biodegradable polypropylene, free of deformations, holes, sharp edges and dirt. The manufacture of the product is carried out in accordance with the current resolutions of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency).

School materials, such as rulers and protractors, distributed by the Department of Education at the beginning of the school year, will also be made of biodegradable material from 2024 onwards.

On June 5, the 50th World Environment Day was celebrated – a date stipulated by the UN (United Nations) in 1972, with the aim of raising awareness in society regarding the good use of natural resources and encouraging debate on the impacts caused to nature.

With information from the news agency of the Government of São Paulo.