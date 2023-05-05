Among 246 members, 145 (59%) are from São Paulo institutions, companies or movements; North region is the least represented

The majority (59%) of the members of the CDESS (Council for Sustainable Economic and Social Development), known as Conselhão, are representatives of the State of São Paulo. In all, the group consists of 246 people.

The Federal District and Rio de Janeiro close the ranking of the 3 federal units that had the most space in the collegiate recreated by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), with 34 and 22 representatives, respectively.

Of 26 States and the DF, 18 will have representatives on the Council. In addition, 5 states have only one person (Sergipe, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Espírito Santo and Acre).

REGIONS

The Southeast region is the one with the largest number of representatives in the Conselhão, adding 70% among all the others. Soon after, comes the Midwest, with 36 people.

Northeast –electoral stronghold of Lula and the PT (Workers’ Party)– and South have 13 members in the collegiate (5%). The one with the least representation on the council is the North region: only 11.

THE RETURN OF LULA’S COUNCIL

On March 24, Lula recreated the Sustainable Economic and Social Development Council, which should function as a space for dialogue between the government and society. Here’s the full (228 KB) of the decree published in DOU (Official Gazette of the Union).

Created by Lula himself in his 1st term (2003-2006), the Conselhão was extinguished by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in 2019. The measure had been announced by the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhaon January 2.

The collegiate is sheltered under the umbrella of the Ministry of Institutional Relations and has as executive secretary of the Council, Paulo Pereira.

Below are the powers of the Council:

advise the president “in the formulation of policies and guidelines aimed at sustainable economic and social development and preparing normative indications, policy proposals and procedural agreements” ;

appreciate “proposals for public policies, structural reforms and sustainable economic and social development” and articulate “the federal government’s relations with representatives of civil society and the dialogue between the various sectors represented therein” ; It is

articulate and mobilize “agents from economic sectors and civil society to engage in projects and actions related to sustainable economic and social development”.

The complete list with the 246 names of the members of the Sustainable Economic and Social Development Council was published on Wednesday (May 3)

Read below. Click on column headings to reorder.

On the night of the 4th (May 3), members of the Conselhão gathered at a dinner with around 100 people, prior to the group’s debut. O Power360 accompanied the event. Click here to see the photos of the meeting recorded by the photographer of this digital newspaper, Sérgio Lima.

The meeting was organized by the lawyer and coordinator of the group Prerogatives, Marco Aurélio de Carvalhoand held at the home of lawyer Antônio Carlos de Almeida Castro, the Kakayin Lago Sul, an upscale neighborhood of Brasilia.

According to participants, the meeting served as a kind of warm-up for the debates that will be held in the council and for its members to get to know each other.

Read more about the Council:

Already on the morning of Thursday (May 4), the members of the Council gathered for the 1st time with Lula. 10 participants of the group spoke, in addition to the Chief Executive.

At the time, their criticisms were aimed at high interest rates, social inequality and the growth of poverty in the country. Each speaker had 3 minutes to present their ideas.

Here is the list of those who spoke at Lula’s 1st meeting with the Council:

Luiza Trajano, chairman of the Board of Directors of Magazine Luiza;

Marco Aurélio de Carvalho, coordinator of the Prerogatives group;

Sueli Carneiro, philosopher and feminist anti-racism activist;

Rubens Ometto, Cosan’s Board of Directors;

Juvândia Moreira, President of Contraf-CUT (National Confederation of Financial Workers of CUT);

Luiz Carlos Trabuco, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bradesco;

Teresa Vendramini, president of the Federation of Rural Associations of Mercosur;

Kleber Karipuna grassroots leadership of the Coordination of Indigenous Organizations of the Brazilian Amazon (COIAB) and the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil;

Robson Andrade, President of the National Confederation of Industry;

Marcel Fukayama, co-founder of Sistema B Brasil, executive director of Sistema B Internacional and co-founder of Din4mo. He is part of the Supervisory Board of CENPEC (Reference Center in Integral Education).

Watch Giro Poder about the Council meeting (3min8s):