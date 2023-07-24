Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/23/2023 – 7:59 pm Share

São Paulo may have the first geopark in the state with status granted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco). At the organization’s next International Conference, in September, the Corumbataí Geopark project will be presented. Approval at this stage is an important milestone for composing the list of Brazilian geoparks along with five other already recognized units.

Although they can be confused by the general public, geoparks are not related to common parks. While traditional parks are areas dedicated to recreation or natural preservation only, geoparks follow a specific definition.

They are territories recognized by Unesco as broader regions, which have scientific, cultural, landscape, geological, archaeological, paleontological and historical importance. In addition to being able to combine conservation with sustainable development.

“The word geopark brings with it a conservation strategy having tourism as its driving force”, explains Alexandre Perinotto, geologist and professor at Unesp, responsible for presenting the Corumbataí Geopark project to Unesco.

The Corumbataí River Basin has an area of ​​approximately 1,700 km² and has a population of around 700,000 inhabitants in the municipalities of Analândia, Itirapina, Corumbataí, Rio Claro, Santa Gertrudes, Cordeirópolis, Ipeúna, Charqueada and Piracicaba, in the interior of São Paulo.

The extensive area of ​​the Corumbataí Geopark has waterfalls, lookouts, caves, cave paintings and archaeological artifacts. Among the tourist attractions is Morro do Cuscuzeiro, in Analândia, an elevation of approximately 900 meters, of which about 50 meters are of vertical rock formation. Also noteworthy is the Saltão Waterfall, located in Itirapina, with its 75-meter waterfall.

In Rio Claro is the Edmundo Navarro de Andrade State Forest (Feena). The site houses the Eucalyptus Museum, the largest imperial palm tree in the world, as well as walking and cycling trails.

The northern part of the Corumbataí river basin, which also delimits the geopark, is considered a recharge area for the Guarani Aquifer, the largest transboundary groundwater source in the world, which covers the states of Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, São Paulo, Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, as well as Paraguay, Uruguay and Argentina.

In addition to all these attractions and geological heritage, a geopark needs to unite the other natural, cultural and intangible heritage aspects of the area. Therefore, Perinotto points out that a geopark contributes on several fronts, moving the economy, education and environmental preservation. “It makes the region develop in a sustainable way with economic gains, as has been shown in all the geoparks in the world”, he says.

Brazil already has five geoparks: Araripe (south of Ceará, northwest of Pernambuco and east of Piauí), Caçapava do Sul (Rio Grande do Sul), Quarta Colônia (Rio Grande do Sul), Seridó (Rio Grande do Norte) and Caminhos dos Cânions (between Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul). Worldwide, there are 195 geoparks in 48 countries.

Selective process

Before the official presentation to Unesco in September in Morocco, the scientific committee responsible for the project had to demonstrate interest to the Ministry of International Relations, as well as fill out a checklist proposed by the organizing entity. In all, 22 people make up the project, with representatives from universities such as Unesp, USP, Unicamp and UFSCar.

Before receiving the official seal, the project passes, in case of approval in the conference, to the status of aspiring geopark. At that time, a visit is made by delegates from the organization who check adherence to the established criteria.

Once the project is approved at all stages, the status of UNESCO World Geopark is finally conferred. The geopark designation, however, is granted for a period of only four years. After that time, the operation and quality of the geopark are re-examined in a seal revalidation process.

“The expectation is very positive. We expect others to get involved, the third sector, this public-private partnership together with city halls and universities, everyone collaborating to make the whole community benefit”, says Perinotto.