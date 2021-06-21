The SP is now ringing the bell. “If we do not intervene, the deductible will exceed 400 euros in 2022,” says Member of Parliament Maarten Hijink. In the debate on the corona measures on Wednesday, he will propose to keep the deductible at 385 euros for at least another year. The SP would rather abolish the deductible and introduce an income-related health care premium, but that discussion can also be had later, says Hijink.

“Time is running out,” he says. In order to freeze the deductible, the law must be amended. Both Houses must have approved by September at the latest, otherwise health insurers will have too little time to take this into account when determining their health care premiums. The House will already go on summer recess on 9 July, when parliamentary work will in principle be halted for eight weeks. ,,We have to arrange this before the summer,’ said Hijink.