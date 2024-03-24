Currently, it only covers 6% of the productive area; The state government's goal is to reach 15% coverage by 2030

The Secretary of Agriculture and Supply of São Paulo, Guilherme Piai, announced on March 14 that the State wants to double the target for coverage of irrigated areas in, at most, 4 years. According to him, the goal is to reach 15% coverage by 2030 – currently, only 6% of São Paulo's productive area is irrigated.

“We are lining up the details for a technical partnership focusing on the newest irrigation technologies. The signing of a protocol of intentions should take place at Agrishow, next month [29 de abril]”, declared Piai after participating in a series of meetings with experts in the field in University of Nebraskain the United States.

The State is developing an irrigation plan for the Department of Agriculture in partnership with the university and the company Lindsay, which operates in more than 90 countries with irrigation systems.

The plan determines a line of credit for farmers with resources to purchase implements and technical support from research institutes linked to the Secretariat of Agriculture and Supply.

According to the secretary, the plan will also contribute to the opening of new market opportunities. The protocol must be signed at Agrishow.

With information from São Paulo Government News Agency.