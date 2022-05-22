The party board of the SP has pushed through the participation of the party in the municipal elections in Rotterdam in violation of its own statutes and rules. This is stated in a judgment by the internal appeals committee of the party that NRC has seen.

A group of Rotterdam members had objected to the party board’s decision to participate, because the members of the Rotterdam branch had voted against participation. It is highly exceptional that the SP party board receives such a heavy slap on the fingers of the internal appeals committee. For that reason, the objectors demand that a large part of the party board resign.

At the end of last year, the SP top expelled dozens of members from the party who were allegedly not loyal to the party because of their involvement in former youth club Red or discussion groups such as the Marxist Forum. Among them were Rotterdam members, a number of whom were on the candidate list for the elections. The department refused to remove them from the list and also voted against an alternative list commissioned by the party board. Despite this, the party board continued to participate in election with that alternative list. The SP won one seat.

‘Against democratic rules’

The party board should never have done so, is the opinion of the internal appeals committee that examined the case. According to the committee, the statutes and the internal regulations state that only the members’ meeting of the department, and not the party board, can decide on participation in the elections. According to the appeals committee, by choosing “a different route than the statutes”, the SP party board is guilty of “ignoring democratic rules and decisions taken”.

The verdict of the appeals committee will be before the party council of the SP, the highest body of the party, on Saturday 28 May. The SP board “takes note” of the judgment of the appeals committee, general secretary Arnout Hoekstra writes to the party council, but still does not agree with it.

According to Hoekstra, the party board was allowed to ignore the wishes of the Rotterdam members because among them there were many “sympathizers” of Socialisten010, a new party that had been founded by expelled members and also wanted to participate in the elections. The party board would also have had more powers because the Rotterdam departmental board had been suspended.

In a letter to the party council, the group of Rotterdam members calls the actions of the party board “a great shame” and calls on the party council to resign “every party executive who was involved in taking the wrongful decisions”. The petitioners also suggest that councilor Theo Coskun should relinquish his seat. Coskun is in fact a member of the party board and therefore directly involved in the controversial decision to participate in Rotterdam after all.

The appeals committee itself makes less far-reaching proposals. She proposes that the party management enter into discussions with those involved, “to restore relations and trust in each other”. The committee also instructs the party board to come up with a plan by September “how to deal with these and similar situations in the future”. The party council will consider the proposals next Saturday.

