The agency said it expects Turkish banks to maintain their ability to obtain external financing, but with a moderate decline in the benefits of extending loans as long as the government controls balance of payments risks.

“We see that Turkish banks are highly vulnerable to negative market sentiment, increased risk aversion, lower global liquidity and higher funding costs,” the agency’s analysts said in a note.

Turkey’s banks are also still highly vulnerable to the economic imbalances accumulated in the past years, such as the jump in real estate prices and the ultra-loose monetary policy in light of hyperinflation.

The agency also added that the decline of the Turkish lira affects the creditworthiness of Turkish companies.

Frequent rate hikes by central banks have increased funding costs for banks, while lenders are also seeing some losses in assets such as long-term bonds.

Global banks are in a precarious position

The International Monetary Fund has warned that banks are in a precarious situation, which could create risks to global growth.

“We are concerned about what we have seen in the banking sector, particularly in the United States, and some other countries, which may affect growth in 2023,” said Pierre-Olivier Gorinchas, chief economist at the International Monetary Fund.

“Banks have healthy means to deal with crises, but this will certainly lead them to be more cautious than before, and perhaps reduce their lending ratios to some extent,” Gorinchas added.

The International Monetary Fund believes that financing conditions for banks may tighten further and put pressure on lending, which lowers its forecast for global growth to 2.5 percent in 2023 from 2.8 percent in the previous forecast.

It is noteworthy that the International Monetary Fund issued, on Tuesday, April 11, the latest report on the growth of the global economy, which included the weakest growth forecasts in the medium term in more than 30 years.