09/21/2023 – 8:05

Metro workers decided to join workers from Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos (CPTM) in the strike scheduled for October 3rd. The categories protest against plans to privatize rail transport network lines.

The decision, also taken in an assembly, was announced on Wednesday, 20th, by the president of the São Paulo Subway Workers Union, Camila Lisboa, via social media.

If there is no negotiation by then, lines 1-Blue, 2-Green, 3-Red and 15-Silver operated by Companhia do Metropolitano de São Paulo (Metrô) will also not operate on the same day.

“We just approved a strike in the Metro on October 3rd. Unified with CPTM. Let’s stop because it is absurd to privatize the subway, train and water(in reference to the plan to grant Sabesp to the private sector)“, Camila published on social media.

The previous day, on Tuesday, the 19th, the São Paulo Railway Workers Union decided in an assembly to schedule a 24-hour strike on October 3rd. The entity represents the 7-Ruby and 10-Turquoise lines.

The category protests against the privatization of CPTM lines, the Metro and the sanitation area of ​​the Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo (Sabesp).

The Central do Brasil Union, which represents lines 11-Coral, 12-Safira and 13-Jade, supports the movement, according to publications on social media, but does not mention, for now, adherence to the strike.

When contacted, Metrô did not respond until the end of this text and the space remains open for demonstrations.