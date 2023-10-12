Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/10/2023 – 20:24

Four lines of the São Paulo Metro were stopped late this Thursday morning, the 12th, in a demonstration by the Metro Workers’ Union. The company classified the interruption of services as abusive. According to the São Paulo government, the lines are resuming operations in the early afternoon of this Thursday.

Lines 1-Blue, 2-Green, 3-Red and 15-Silver, managed by Metro, were stopped between 10:18 am and 1:45 pm. Operation Paese buses entered circulation to minimize inconvenience to passengers on the holiday. Check the updated status of the lines here.

At around 3pm, the Santana station, on Line 1-Blue, in the north zone, operated normally. According to a metro employee, who asked not to be identified, the station returned to normal operation at around 1:40 pm. According to him, posters were put up to inform the public about the category’s stoppage, but the material was removed after the operation returned to normal.

At Sé station (line 3-Red) subway operation was also normal between 3:30 pm and 4 pm. One of the entrances to the station (near the cathedral) was closed. But, according to employees, the gates were blocked due to the holiday, and not because of the strike.

During this period, the average time between trains that make the circuit of line 3-Red (Palmeiras-Barra Funda – Corinthians-Itaquera) was 5 minutes; and on the section of line 1-Azul (Tucuruvi – Jabaquara) it took 6 minutes.

According to a note published on the union’s social network, the interruption in services is a protest against a series of warnings “after five workers who are not part of the train operator class refused to receive training to accumulate functions in their journeys”. The note also says that the punishments are “a clear retaliation for the strike carried out on the 3rd”.

In response to the union’s demonstrations, São Paulo Metrô stated that the action is a protest against a written warning given by the company to five train operators “due to the repeated refusal of these five professionals to carry out their duties”.

According to Metrô, the workers refuse to participate in the training and practical classes offered to other employees who are being trained for the role of train operation, a procedure that is part of the metro workers’ routine.

“It is worth highlighting that the warning has nothing to do with the object of the recent strike, on 10/3, and that the warning does not imply suspension or dismissal and that there is not even an impact on remuneration. The warning, for now, only fulfills its role of giving employees the opportunity to correct their misconduct”, says the note.

The Metro also states that it is studying legal measures that can be taken after the strike, “which harms the population without prior warning”.

Sequence of strikes and political war with Tarcísio

On the 3rd, employees of the Metro, the Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos (CPTM) and the Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (Sabesp) scheduled a joint strike to protest against the privatization plan for metro rail lines and the state-owned sanitation company. , one of the main campaign promises of governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans).

In the case of the subway workers union, it was at least the fourth threat since March. In the first, employees of three lines (1-Blue, 2-Green and 3-Red) and the Monorail (15-Silver) crossed their arms, reflecting train overcrowding and congestion.

There was even a negotiation with the Executive to release the turnstiles, under the argument of reducing inconvenience to the population. But the attempt ended in disagreement between the government and unionists after Tarcísio’s offensives in court to end the strike. The movement ended after the category accepted a proposal for a bonus of R$2,000 (they asked for R$7,000) and the creation of a Profit Sharing Program, to be paid in 2024.

In June, they threatened to stop, but accepted the proposal to hire 115 security agents, who had been approved in a 2019 competition, with the result approved in 2022. In August, another threat was canceled after Metro postponed the tender to outsource the monorail maintenance.

At the beginning of the month, the three unions mobilized against privatizations, which they call “the handover of companies to the private sector”. It was a 24-hour shutdown. Unionists say that the population must speak specifically about the projects and that the government does not respond to employees’ attempts at dialogue. Together with other entities, metro workers organize a kind of plebiscite. The ballot boxes are installed at metro rail system stations, schools, social movement headquarters and churches, among other locations, until November 5th.

The Regional Labor Court of São Paulo (TRT) granted injunctions to Metrô and CPTM ordering the operation of 100% of services during peak hours (6am to 9am and 4pm to 7pm) and 80% at other times, with a fine of R$500,000 in case of non-compliance. In the case of Sabesp, the percentage of workers who must act is 85% and the fine is R$100,000. The Court also prohibited the release of turnstiles, one of the suggestions made by subway workers.

As the minimum contingent determination was not met throughout the day of the strike, the Court increased the value of the fines to R$1.5 million for each union.

Tarcísio says the model will still be discussed

At the beginning of the month, governor Tarcísio de Freitas reaffirmed his intention to privatize the remaining CPTM lines and the Metro lines directly managed by the public company. According to Tarcísio, the objective must be achieved by the end of the mandate, in 2025. Another possibility is a partnership with the private sector to manage the company.

The private management model is not new in the State. Two metro lines have already been privatized – the 4-Yellow and the 5-Lilac. And two CPTM lines 8-Diamante and 9-Esmeralda are under concession. There are also two lines, still under construction, that will be privately managed: the 6-Laranja and the 17-Ouro (Congonhas Airport monorail).

With movement still below pre-pandemic levels, Metrô has suffered negative financial results, as shown by the Estadão. According to an internal report, the company ended 2022 with a loss of R$1.16 billion. Last year also had fewer passengers transported compared to 2019. In the year before the start of the pandemic, there were just over 1 billion. In 2022, there were only 794 million passengers.