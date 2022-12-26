The São Paulo Metropolitan Company (Metrô) started today (26) an ostensive security operation to combat sexual harassment in stations.

The initiative will be held every day until the next 30th, from 8 am to 10 am and from 12 pm to 2 pm, on lines 1-Blue, 2-Green and 3-Red.

Related news:

The operation is carried out by female subway security agents, who are using cameras attached to their uniforms and radio communicators to assist in the approaches.

“The objective of the new strategy is to bring visibility to the cause, encouraging complaints of harassment, collaborating in the reception of victims and the arrest of suspects”, highlighted the company in a note.