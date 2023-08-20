Number corresponds to an increase of 8.8% when compared to the months from January to July 2022

The state parks of São Paulo had a significant increase in visitation during the 1st half of 2023. Data from Semil (Secretary of Environment, Infrastructure and Logistics) indicate that, from January to July, more than 3.3 million people visited parks throughout the State. The number corresponds to an increase of 8.8% compared to the same period last year.

The Núcleo Itaim Biacica, which is part of the Tietê Ecological Park, received 71,932 visitors in the 1st half of 2022. In the same period of 2023, there were 114,336 visitors, an increase of 59.03%. The park has 140,000 m² and has sports courts, playgroundsoccer field, barbecue kiosks and other spaces that can be used by the population.

The Chácara da Baronesa State Park, in the municipality of Santo André, and the Guarapiranga Ecological Park, in the south zone of São Paulo, also saw significant increases in visits.

While a park in Santo André (which has an area of ​​340,000 m²) recorded a 45.64% increase in visitation –went from 10,015 visitors to 14,598–Guarapiranga, located on the banks of the reservoir of the same name, grew by 34.15%: it went from 148,958 visitors (in 2022) to 199,979 (in 2023).

The most visited units in 2023 were:

Tietê Ecological Park – Engenheiro Goulart: 856,980;

Youth Park: 628,367;

Tietê Ecological Park – Helena: 605,794;

Tietê Ecological Park – Jacuí: 493,500;

Bethlehem: 303,153;

Guarapiranga: 199,979;

Tietê Ecological Park – Biacica: 114,336;

Gabriel Chucre: 93,544;

Várzea: 57,779;

Baroness: 14,598 and

Jequitibá: 14,355.

State Environmental Plan

Launched in June of this year, the State Plan for the Environment foresees investments of R$ 2.13 billion. The program has 21 initiatives divided into 6 axes: biodiversity; bioeconomy and green finance; state parks; environmental education and awareness; institutional strengthening and resilience and climate adaptation.

In the axis of State Parks, investments of R$ 30 million are foreseen. Maintenance actions and infrastructure improvements will be carried out at the units: Parque Estadual Alberto Löfgren; Fontes do Ipiranga State Park; Chácara da Baronesa State Park; Gabriel Chucre Park; Jequitibá Park; Embu-Guaçu Ecological Park; Tietê Ecological Park – Jardim Helena Leisure Center; and Youth Park.

Nine urban parks, managed by Semil, were qualified in the São Paulo Investment Partnerships Program, for concession and permission of use. The initiative includes feasibility studies for the units in Belém, Guarapiranga, Juventude, Engenheiro Goulart, Itaim Biacica, Jardim Helena and Jacuí, in the Capital; Chácara da Baronesa, in Santo André, and Jequitibá, in Cotia.

With information from Government of São Paulo.