This year, students from the state network of São Paulo will need to present proof of vaccination against covid-19. The resolution, issued by the São Paulo State Department of Education, was published today (29) in official diary of State.

According to the text, during the second quarter of this year, the legal guardian of the student enrolled in the state public network will need to present a document that proves the complete vaccination against covid-19 or a medical certificate that proves the contraindication for immunization.

Unvaccinated students will not be prevented from attending classes, but if the documentation is not presented within a maximum period of 60 days, the situation will be reported to the Guardianship Council, the Public Ministry and the health authorities “for appropriate measures”, says the text.

One of the articles of the Child and Adolescent Statute (ECA) determines the mandatory vaccination of children in cases recommended by the health authorities.

The secretary’s resolution also determines that classes of state and municipal public networks and the private network will be in person. Only students with comorbidities and who have not completed the vaccination schedule will be able to follow the remote teaching model, as long as they present a medical certificate confirming the situation. In the state network, classes will start next Wednesday (2).

Vaccination against covid-19 of children and adolescents aged 12 to 17 began in August last year.

Vaccination for children from 5 years started on the 14th of January in the state of Sao Paulo. For the vaccination of children in this age group, two immunizers are being used, both approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa): Pfizer and CoronaVac.

Pfizer’s immunizer is a little different from the vaccine given to adults, with a lower dosage. CoronaVac has the same dosage for adults and can be applied to children from 6 years old. Both are given in two doses and are safe.

The vaccine protects children and adults from developing severe forms of the disease.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

