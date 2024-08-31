Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/31/2024 – 10:54

Homicides increased by 3.1% in the State of São Paulo in July this year, according to data released this Friday, the 30th, by the Public Security Secretariat (SSP). There were 195 cases registered last month compared to 189 occurrences in the same period last year.

Despite the monthly increase, the agency reports that the number of homicides in the first seven months of the year was the lowest in the state’s history. There were 1,429 cases, a reduction of 4% compared to the previous year.

Robberies (theft followed by death) also increased: from 10 to 18 in the same period, which represents a more significant increase of 80%.

In one of the most emblematic cases, which occurred in the capital of São Paulo, Carlos Alberto Felice, 77, was found inside his home in Jardim Europa, in the west zone of São Paulo, on the 16th. He was found dead, with his hands and feet tied, and with injuries to his head. The house had been ransacked, a car in the garage could not be found, but the gate showed no signs of having been forced open.

According to the police, a friend of Felice said that he had R$3.5 million at home, but the police are investigating whether the elderly man kept this amount at home.

On the other hand, the State of São Paulo recorded a drop in all types of robberies in general in the month of July, including bank, cargo and vehicle robberies.

– In July, there were 16,061 cases of robberies in general, which means 12% less than in the same period last year (18,312 records). In total, there were 117,191 cases, a drop of 13% compared to 2023.

– Vehicle thefts also fell. In July, the reduction was 9.1%, from 2,837 to 2,578. In seven months, there were 17,644 reports, a reduction of 17.6% compared to the same period last year.

– Thefts in general and vehicle thefts fluctuated by 0.6% and 0.1%, respectively, in the monthly analysis. The number of cases in general increased from 46,379 to 46,640; vehicle thefts fell from 7,882 to 7,873.

“The integrated action between the police forces in combating these crimes allowed the number of robberies in general, which includes bank and cargo robberies, to be the lowest in the month in 24 years, since the beginning of the historical series’ accounting”, highlighted the secretariat.

Capital records increase in homicides; robberies fall

The capital saw an increase in the number of homicides, rising from 34 to 37, an increase of around 8%. In one of the most high-profile incidents, MC Livinho’s advisor, Adileon Eva dos Santos, died after being shot on Friday morning, the 12th, at around 6 am, in a bar in Jardim Peri, in the northern part of São Paulo. The victim was 34 years old.

The case was registered by the 72nd Police District as homicide, gambling and illegal possession of a permitted firearm (Vila Penteado).

On the other hand, the Public Security Secretariat highlights, on its website, that there was a 4.1% decrease in intentional deaths in the accumulated seven months.

On the other hand, the number of vehicle thefts in the city of São Paulo reached its lowest level in history for the month of July. There were 1,015 incidents last month compared to 1,097 in the previous month, a reduction of 7%. Compared to the same period in 2023, the drop was 10.7%. In the year to date, there were 7,108 vehicle thefts in the capital. Compared to the same period in 2023, the reduction reached 17.3%.

– Robberies in general, which include cargo and bank robberies, saw a reduction of 8.4%, totaling 9,657 police reports (last month, there were 9,229 reports);

– Thefts also fell. In July, there were 19,995 reported incidents, a drop of 3.4% compared to 2023. Compared to last month, when there were 20,438 incidents, the reduction was around 2%.

The Public Security Department highlighted that “the police work carried out in July resulted in an increase in arrests, weapons seized and vehicles recovered throughout the state of São Paulo. The number of offenders arrested and apprehended, whether caught in the act or by warrant, increased by 5.3% in the monthly analysis – from 15,314 to 16,120.”

The department also reported that “one thousand illegal firearms were removed from circulation, 13.8% more in comparison. Of these, 20 were rifles.” “The number of recovered vehicles increased by 28.5% in July, with 4,632 collections,” it added.