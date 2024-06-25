Minister Alexandre de Moraes had ordered hospitals in SP to inform whether they were carrying out the procedure

The Municipal Health Department of São Paulo informed Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), this Monday (June 24, 2024), that it complies with the decision that authorized fetal asystole to terminate a pregnancy.

In a letter sent to the minister, the secretariat presented a list with the names of women who underwent the procedure in 5 municipal hospitals this year. The list is made up of the initials of the names, the medical record number and the gestational age. Most cases involve termination below 22 weeks of gestation.

According to the list, from January to June, 68 legal abortions were performed in the 5 hospitals. Only 3 cases were above 22 weeks of pregnancy.

Termination of pregnancy is permitted by criminal law in cases of pregnancy resulting from rape and can only be carried out by a doctor with the victim’s consent.

Last week, Moraes ordered hospitals to inform whether they were carrying out the procedure. The request was made after journalistic reports reported that patients had been denied legal termination.

In May, the minister suspended the resolution approved by the CFM (Federal Council of Medicine) to prohibit asystole. The suspension was motivated by an action filed by Psol (Socialism and Freedom Party).

Moraes considered that there was “abuse of regulatory power” of the CFM by establishing a rule not provided for by law to prevent the procedure from being carried out. When editing the resolution, the CFM understood that the medical act of asystole causes the death of the fetus before the pregnancy termination procedure and decided to veto it.

“The doctor is prohibited from carrying out the fetal asystole procedure, a medical act that causes feticide, prior to pregnancy termination procedures in cases of abortion provided for by law, that is, a fetus resulting from rape, when there is a probability of survival of the fetus at gestational age above 22 weeks”defined the council.

With information from Brazil Agency.