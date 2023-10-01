To date, 20 offenders have received electronic ankle bracelets by court decision; information belongs to Public Security

The São Paulo government’s project to monitor attackers of women with ankle bracelets should be expanded to the entire state by the end of 2024. The announcement was made by the Secretary of Public Security of São Paulo, Guilherme Derrite, during an event in São José do Rio Preto, last Monday (September 25, 2023).

“The monitoring of repeat criminals serving sentences under an open regime will be a reality throughout the State of São Paulo by the end of next year”, Derrite said. “We have 8,000 ankle bracelets contracted for the capital of São Paulo and we have opened a bidding notice to purchase them for the entire state through the Public Security Secretariat”, completed.

The pilot project has been running in the capital of São Paulo since September 11, 2023. To date, 20 offenders have received electronic ankle bracelets by court decision, after being released at a custody hearing. An attacker was arrested after failing to comply with the court order.

Last week, Secretary Guilherme Derrite participated in the event celebrating the 59th anniversary of the 17th Military Police Battalion of the Interior.

The ceremony featured a tribute to 57 civil and military personalities from the São José do Rio Preto region. The medal commemorating the fiftieth anniversary is a recognition of the relevant services provided to the Military Police and the State of São Paulo.

At the ceremony, two new vehicles were also delivered to the Fire Department. The Rescue Units now serve the population in the cities of São José do Rio Preto and Tanabi. The resources to purchase the vehicles came from the State Government and totaled R$ 677 thousand.

With information from Government of São Paulo.