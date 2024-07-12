Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/07/2024 – 19:52

The government of São Paulo has decided to revoke the bidding for Line 15-Prata of the capital’s monorail, won by the ViaMobilidade Consortium, part of the CCR group. The decision was confirmed this Friday, the 12th, by the Secretariat of Investment Partnerships (SPI), of the state government.

It has not yet been decided when a new tender will be held, but the decision does not affect passenger transportation. Until then, the Metro will continue to operate the line normally.

The line is used daily by approximately 115,000 passengers. It connects with Line 2-Green. Since its design, the line has had a history of problems and the bidding process was annulled by the courts, a decision that was later reversed. Due to pending legal issues, the concessionaire did not take over the operation of the line. According to SPI, CCR informed the government that it did not oppose the revocation of the bidding process, which was already planned by the State. The reasons for the decision were not disclosed.

Construction of Line 15-Prata began in 2009 and the initial project included 18 stations, connecting the Vila Prudente region to Cidade Tiradentes, over a distance of 26.6 kilometers. The estimated cost was R$6.4 billion and delivery was scheduled for 2012. The first two stations, Vila Prudente and Oratório, were only completed in 2014. Four years later, in April 2018, the São Lucas, Camilo Haddad, Vila Tolstói and Vila União stations were opened.

On March 11, 2019, the ViaMobilidade Consortium won the auction for the concession of the line. The group was the only one to participate in the bidding process. In November of the same year, the Court annulled the concession, in response to a request from the Metro Workers’ Union, which alleged a lack of legislative authorization for the bidding process. The measure was reversed in 2022, by decision of the 4th Public Law Chamber of the Court of Justice of São Paulo, allowing the consortium to take over the operations of Line 15-Prata, which did not occur.

Currently, 11 stations are operating on 11.6 km of monorail. These are the stations of Vila Prudente, Oratório, São Lucas, Camilo Haddad, Vila Tolstói, Vila União, Jardim Planalto, Sapopemba, Fazenda Juta, São Mateus and Jardim Colonial. In December 2022, the start of works to expand the line was authorized, with two new stations, Boa Esperança and Jacu Pêssego, expected to be delivered in 2025.

Failures and accidents

Since it began commercial operations in August 2015, the monorail line has experienced several failures and accidents. In January 2023, a crack in the concrete structure between Vila Prudente and Oratório stations paralyzed train circulation for more than six hours. In March of the same year, two trains collided between Sapopemba and Jardim Planalto stations, in the east zone. As the head-on collision occurred outside of business hours, only the operators were on the trains.

The São Paulo Metro has fired three employees who were working at the time of the collision. Previously, in September 2022, a part came loose and fell onto the bike path. In February of the same year, a set of tires on the train burst, paralyzing the line. In January 2019, two trains collided near Sapopemba station. The accident happened at night, during a maneuver, outside of passenger service hours. A report by the Metro pointed to human error.

The CCR group holds the concession for metropolitan train lines 8-Diamante and 9-Esmeralda, as well as metro lines 4-Amarela and 5-Lilás. The group is also responsible for a large part of the highways granted to the private sector in recent decades by the São Paulo government.

In a statement, the CCR group confirmed that it will not oppose the revocation of the bidding process and awaits the official decision. “The company is always attentive and open to studying new opportunities that come to the market,” it said.

The Metro reported that the operation of Line 15-Prata continues without any changes, as do the ongoing works, which are funded by the state coffers. Among them is the construction of monorail pillars, the Boa Esperança and Jacú Pêssego stations, as well as the Ragueb Chohfi Yard and the assembly of the construction site of the Ipiranga station.