Vaccination against covid-19 and against the Influenza virus will be held again this Monday (2) in the city of São Paulo.

According to the Municipal Health Department of São Paulo, the Basic Health Units (UBSs) and the Ambulatory Medical Assistance/Integrated Basic Health Units (AMA/UBS Integrated) will be open between 7:00 and 19:00 for vaccination. Already the megastations, drive-thrus and partner pharmacies will be open from 8am to 5pm.

All these stations will be applying the first, second or third dose of the vaccine against covid-19. They will also be vaccinated against the Influenza virus, which causes the flu. There is no need for an interval between these two vaccines: they can even be applied on the same day.

So far, according to the city hall, more than 23.9 million doses of the vaccine against covid-19 have been applied in the capital, with 10.6 million in the first dose, 9.9 million in the second and 3.01 million additional dose. In relation to the vaccine against Influenza, 276,000 doses of the vaccine were applied since the 24th of December. Since December 28, the city has released the flu vaccine for the entire population over 6 months of age and who did not take this vaccine in 2021.

More information and the list of vaccination posts against covid-19 can be found at site Sampa vaccine and against Influenza, in the link.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?