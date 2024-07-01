Document will be mandatory from 2032; Issuance request can be scheduled via the Poupatempo app, totems and WhatsApp

Starting this Monday (July 1, 2024), the State of São Paulo will replace the issuance of the 1st copy of the RG and will only issue the CIN (National Identity Card). The service will be carried out at Poupatempo offices and at units managed by IIRGD (Ricardo Gumbleton Daunt Identification Institute), an agency linked to the Civil Police.

For this, there will be expansion to more scheduling channels: in addition to app Poupatempo SP.GOV.BR (available on Google Play and on App Store), the service will be offered on the portal, totems and Whatsapp of the program. It will also be expanded to a more diverse audience. Dependents will now be allowed, with appointments initially made through the Poupatempo portal and kiosks, and it is enough to have a Gov.br account, without the requirement of “silver” and “gold” levels.

From 2032 onwards, the CIN will be the only nationally valid document, according to the Law 14,534 2023. Until then, the States’ ID document remains valid. CIN adopts the CPF (Individual Taxpayer Registry) number as the National General Registry, eliminating possible duplication in citizen identification and reducing the possibility of fraud.

The document has a QR Code, which allows you to verify its authenticity, as well as to know if it has been stolen or lost, through any means. smartphone. The digital version will be available on app Gov.br, in the Document Portfolio menu.

Scheduling and issuing

To issue the CIN, it is necessary to schedule an appointment using the Poupatempo cell phone application, through the portal (www.poupatempo.sp.gov.br), self-service kiosks or via WhatsApp, on number (11) 95220-2974. There will also be an option to schedule an appointment for dependents, initially available on the Poupatempo portal and kiosks, and, by the end of this week, on the app.

On the scheduled date, the citizen must go to the chosen location taking their birth or marriage certificate with them. It is possible to issue the document at any Poupatempo unit, in the capital and interior, or at Civil Police stations throughout São Paulo, which will be available at the time of scheduling.

Requirements

To request a CIN in the State of São Paulo, it will be necessary to fulfill some requirements, such as having a Gov.br account, being in good standing with the Federal Revenue Service, where the data must be identical to those on the birth or marriage certificate, in addition to not have another CIN request in progress.

If a discrepancy is identified in the Federal Revenue database, or the citizen does not yet have a CPF, the state ID will be offered, exceptionally, as a document option. In all other situations, the CIN will be issued. For minors under 16, their legal guardian must accompany them carrying an original identification document and a copy.

Required documents

To obtain the CIN, the user must present a document with CPF, in addition to the Birth or Marriage Certificate (original and simple copy).

Cost

The first copy of the CIN is free.

Until when can I use my ID card?

The Identity Card has not lost its validity and will continue to be issued by the State of São Paulo. The RG will be valid until February 28, 2032. In this initial phase of the issuance of the CIN, the RG will continue to be issued normally.

With information from government of São Paulo.